Armenia FM has telephone conversation with Argentina colleague

Latest coronavirus casualties in Armenia were women aged 54 and 86, man aged 74

Number of people infected with COVID-19 exceeds 6,000 in Armenia, 3 new deaths reported

Kim Kardashian shocks followers with her "invisible" undergarments (PHOTOS)

US blacklists dozens of China companies, organizations

Higher education in Artsakh to be free of charge from September 1

Armenia’s Pashinyan visiting Ararat Province (VIDEO)

Armenia National Security Service ex-chief: Current authorities are unable to govern the country

Newspaper: Armenia ex-President Sargsyan, Catholicos not invited to Karabakh President's inauguration

Newspaper: What developments are there on criminal case on attacking Armenia premier?

Newspaper: Armenia Constitutional Court balance to change?

Newspaper: Armenia PM to come to parliament

Health minister sets procedure for outpatient treatment of Armenia’s COVID-19 patients

Zuckerberg believes 50% of Facebook employees will work remotely by 2030

Health minister compares statistics on deaths from COVID-19 in Armenia with 7 European countries and USA

IBM fires several thousand employees amid pandemic

Armenian human rights activist responds to attack on advocate's family

Armenian ex-MP's attorney addresses Ombudsman to let client leave country for medical treatment

Artsakh ex-Security Council secretary on attack against advocate's family

Yervand Varosyan: I'm representing the interests of advocate Tigran Atanesyan's family

Armenian TV personality addresses letter to PM regarding health minister and coronavirus

Armenia ex-National Security Service director on his political party and future plans

Armenia MFA Spokesperson: Czech Senate resolution weighty contribution to restoration of historical justice

Saudi Arabia opposes Israeli control of Jordan River

Armenia Police preparing report on attack against advocate's family

Armenia Ombudsman condemns attack on advocate's family

Armenia Chamber of Advocates condemns attack on advocate's family

Mayor of Armenia's Abovyan files lawsuit against regional governor

Armenia Ambassador to France posts comment on Charles Aznavour's 96th birthday

Armenian junior sergeant charged under case of murder of fixed-term serviceman

Pastinfo.am: Vahagn Harutyunyan says Nikol Pashinyan one of organizers of events of March 1, 2008

Armenia Commandant bans operation of businesses for 24 hours after inspections

Armenian human rights activist provides details about attack on advocate's family

Armenia commission coordinating activities for prevention of spread of COVID-19 holds session

Pianist Yakov Zargaryan dies at 94

Putin appoints Artyom Avetisyan head of Agency for Strategic Initiatives for 4 more years

Armenian MP reports attack against advocate's family

Charles Aznavour would have turned 96 years old today, update on Pakistani plane crash near Karachi, 22.05.20 digest

Bernardo Silva says he learns something new from Guardiola every day

Over 500 UN staff contract COVID-19

How to disinfect reusable face masks?

Sky News: Those who arrive in the UK must self-isolate or pay a fine

Roma to sign 3-year deal with Giacomo Bonaventura

Renovation of Armenian Patriarchate Road in Jerusalem progresses well (PHOTOS)

Armenia health minister responds to Public Council member's question about sending COVID-19 patients home

Armenia Shirak Province: 7 of citizens with COVID-19 die

Bill Clinton to release novel about kidnapped daughter of president

Media: At least 32 Pakistani plane crash survivors hospitalized

Students' and medical residents' tuition fees reimbursed through Armenian government's measure

Armenia Commandant for state of emergency suspends operation of 9 public food outlets

Artsakh President Arayik Haroutyunyan receives AGBU representatives

Demonstration training conducted at Armenia army

Ararat Mirzoyan: There can't be solution to Karabakh issue without consent of Armenia and Artsakh

MFA: Russia receives official note from US on Open Skies treaty withdrawal

US demands immediate review of WHO response to pandemic

Artsakh President Arayik Haroutyunyan receives Armenia Parliament Speaker

Chelsea ready to sell Emerson Palmieri for EUR 30 million

Media: At least 2 people survived in Pakistan plane crash

Pakistani PM announces launch of investigation into passenger plane clash near Karachi

Armenia President on Lanzarote Convention and sexual education

Armenian health minister predicts construction of 13 medical centers

Yerevan-Voronezh-Yerevan flight to be conducted Saturday

WHO raises $ 800 million to fight COVID-19

323 cases of coronavirus confirmed so far in Armenia’s Gegharkunik

Armenia health minister: We may be treating only those coronavirus patients who have chance to survive

Armenian NGO to address Artsakh Police to fine officials who violated Commandant's decision

Armenia PM's wife meets with actively engaged women of Artsakh

Jamal Khashoggi's family 'forgives' journalist's killers

Nearly 220 people return to Armenia from Russia every 2 days and they have to self-isolate for 2 weeks, minister says

Results of 10 COVID-19 tests sent from Karabakh to Armenia come back negative

Resumption of Spain football season postponed

OSCE Secretary General expresses hope US will change its mind to withdraw from Open Skies treaty

Armenia National Security Service ex-chief: Any violation of constitutional order is impermissible for me

Armenia health minister on clueless people expressing opinions

Armenia health minister: I never said Gardasil vaccine should be mandatory

8,894 COVID-19 cases recorded in Russia per day

Armenia President: I have given the health minister advice and shared my knowledge

Simon Porte Jacquemus' grandmother stuns in new advertising campaign

Armenia PM's wife and Artsakh Ombudsman discuss cooperation issues

UAE provides humanitarian aid to needy families in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor

Armenia MOD pays surprise inspection visit to military unit, training alarm announced

Yerevan woman, 91, beats COVID-19

10 patients with COVID-19 in Armenia's Noyemberyan region, all from same family

Armenia Ararat Province governor: 522 citizens test positive for COVID-19

Yerevan kindergarten employee tests positive for COVID-19

Inter to do everything to sign Cavani

Artsakh health ministry acquires 77 thermal foggers

Media: Passenger plane with about 100 people on board crashes near Karachi

Two COVID-19 cases recorded in Georgia per day

168 citizens return to Armenia from Turkey via Georgia

Armenia, Karabakh FMs meet in Stepanakert

Armenian parliament committee's discussion: World of sports faces many challenges

Iran records over 2,000 COVID-19 cases per day

12 of 15 Yerevan nursing home elderly infected with COVID-19 are in hospitals

Armenian minister says 1,000 COVID-19 cases identified among isolated citizens

Armenia parliament speaker meets with newly-elected Artsakh colleague

No new COVID-19 cases recorded in Thailand

Capello says Lautaro Martinez will not be able to compete with Luis Suarez

152 out of 202 intensive care unit beds occupied, Armenian health minister says

One of military positions on Armenia border is called "Aznavour"