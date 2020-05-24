Armenia Police summon person who made offensive remark about Tatevik Revazian

Artyom Khachatryan, the person who made an offensive remark about Chair of the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia Tatevik Revazian, has been summoned to the Police to give an explanation, as reported the Police of Armenia.
The Police informed that Khachatryan was brought to the police station within the scope of the report being prepared, gave an explanation and left.
The Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia had sent the offensive remark that Facebook user Artyom Khachatryan made about Tatevik Revazian to the Police for examination and processing.