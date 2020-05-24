Tense situation in Armenia's Kapan

Facebook user Nver Zelya reports that the situation in Kapan is tense.
Several police officers are trying to transport a couple of apprehended citizens to Yerevan, but citizens have surrounded the police cars.
At dawn, masked and armed police officers apprehended four people from the close circle of the head of Kajaran town who are currently at the police station in Kapan.
As reported earlier, according to 168.am, resident of Kajaran town Nver Khachatryan was not only taken to the police station by mistake, but was also exposed to violence.