Tense situation in Armenia's Kapan

Armenia Police summon person who made offensive remark about Tatevik Revazian

Official investigation launched into violence against citizen at police station in Armenia's Kapan

Resident of Armenia's Kajaran taken to police station by mistake, exposed to violence (PHOTOS)

Armenian minister visits asphalt plant in Armenia's Aramus

Armenian political party leader: Armenia needs to have domestic air carrier

Armenia PM posts photo of him picking cherries for daughters

Russia reports 8,599 coronavirus cases in one day

30-year-old India citizen jumps off 4th floor of building in Yerevan

Armenia PM sends congratulatory messages on occasion of Eid Al-Fitr

Karabakh FM meets with newly elected head of parliament

Yerevan medical center: Youngest patient tests negative for COVID-19 twice

Armenia PM: Soldiers of military unit in Armavir Province now have high-quality drinking water

1 female and 3 male patients with COVID-19 die in Armenia

Armenia reports 359 new coronavirus cases

Arayik Haroutyunyan takes first decision as Karabakh President

Armenia PM: Wearing face masks in public spaces is highly desirable

Georgian FM: Yerevan regrets that incorrectly interpreted health minister's statement upset Georgian colleagues

Scientists create perfect bionic eye

Spain to open its borders to tourists from July

Armenian ex-ambassador says a few days ago plane with contraband cigarettes left from Armenia to Abkhazia

Ukrainian MP found dead

Arto Tchakmaktchian's sculpture to be placed in Yerevan

UK PM aide accused of quarantine violation: He travels 400 km to visit his parents

Armenian president receives My Step faction head and deputy

Artsakh MFA: Activities to protect Artsakh interests in Germany are legal and will be permanent

Austria, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden present their EU economic support plan

Meeting held led by Armenian PM on COVID-19 pandemic

Vitaly Balasanyan and Justice Party of Artsakh MPs meet parliament's speaker

VETO: Manifestations of hatred atmosphere generated by authorities crossed most unacceptable boundaries

Amazon opens shelter for homeless at Seattle headquarters

Turkish and US presidents hold phone talks, discuss Syria and Libya issues

Parliament's ex-deputy speaker comments on new appointment of Armenian judge

Arsen Artsruni who faced life sentence to move to open correctional facility

Michigan resident accused of bomb threat to kill Trump and Pence

2 servicemen get into accident in Armenia's Armavir province

Armenian second president's attorneys take back appeals

11 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Armenia’s Gegharkunik

104 citizens returning to Armenia from Russia’s Krasnodar

Armenia investigation service clarification on parliament incident: One blow cannot be considered "beating"

Artsakh parliament speaker holds meetings with political forces participating in elections

Spain to mourn pandemic victims for 10 days

Media: White House spokeswoman accidentally reveals Trump's private bank account number

Premier: Solution to problems in Armenia agriculture is change of mindset

Minsk-Yerevan-Minsk, Moscow-Yerevan flights scheduled for May 25

Man, 96, beats COVID-19, is discharged from Yerevan hospital

Gamkrelidze says Armenian health minister's doubts over Georgian COVID-19 statistics are 'non-diplomatic'

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire over 180 times in passing week

Armenia ex-official’s lawyers file crime report

Armenia premier promises that factories’ procurement price of grapes would be normal

Armenia Higher Qualification Committee ex-head: Again about clash of values

No criminal case to be launched on Armenia legislature incident

Attorney says Armenia PM Pashinyan is accountable for attack on his house

PM: Revolution is taking place in Armenia agriculture

2 dead, 2 hospitalized after major road accident in Artsakh

Armenia attorney: If it weren't for police, I would probably be behind bars now

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan attempted sabotage penetration

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan's lawyers' appeal is assigned to judge

Armenia FM has telephone conversation with Argentina colleague

Latest coronavirus casualties in Armenia were women aged 54 and 86, man aged 74

Number of people infected with COVID-19 exceeds 6,000 in Armenia, 3 new deaths reported

US blacklists dozens of China companies, organizations

Higher education in Artsakh to be free of charge from September 1

Armenia’s Pashinyan visiting Ararat Province (VIDEO)

Armenia National Security Service ex-chief: Current authorities are unable to govern the country

Newspaper: Armenia ex-President Sargsyan, Catholicos not invited to Karabakh President's inauguration

Newspaper: What developments are there on criminal case on attacking Armenia premier?

Newspaper: Armenia Constitutional Court balance to change?

Newspaper: Armenia PM to come to parliament

Health minister sets procedure for outpatient treatment of Armenia’s COVID-19 patients

Zuckerberg believes 50% of Facebook employees will work remotely by 2030

Health minister compares statistics on deaths from COVID-19 in Armenia with 7 European countries and USA

IBM fires several thousand employees amid pandemic

Armenian human rights activist responds to attack on advocate's family

Armenian ex-MP's attorney addresses Ombudsman to let client leave country for medical treatment

Artsakh ex-Security Council secretary on attack against advocate's family

Yervand Varosyan: I'm representing the interests of advocate Tigran Atanesyan's family

Armenian TV personality addresses letter to PM regarding health minister and coronavirus

Armenia ex-National Security Service director on his political party and future plans

Armenia MFA Spokesperson: Czech Senate resolution weighty contribution to restoration of historical justice

Saudi Arabia opposes Israeli control of Jordan River

Armenia Police preparing report on attack against advocate's family

Armenia Ombudsman condemns attack on advocate's family

Armenia Chamber of Advocates condemns attack on advocate's family

Mayor of Armenia's Abovyan files lawsuit against regional governor

Armenia Ambassador to France posts comment on Charles Aznavour's 96th birthday

Armenian junior sergeant charged under case of murder of fixed-term serviceman

Pastinfo.am: Vahagn Harutyunyan says Nikol Pashinyan one of organizers of events of March 1, 2008

Armenia Commandant bans operation of businesses for 24 hours after inspections

Armenian human rights activist provides details about attack on advocate's family

Armenia commission coordinating activities for prevention of spread of COVID-19 holds session

Pianist Yakov Zargaryan dies at 94

Putin appoints Artyom Avetisyan head of Agency for Strategic Initiatives for 4 more years

Armenian MP reports attack against advocate's family

Charles Aznavour would have turned 96 years old today, update on Pakistani plane crash near Karachi, 22.05.20 digest

Over 500 UN staff contract COVID-19

Sky News: Those who arrive in the UK must self-isolate or pay a fine

Renovation of Armenian Patriarchate Road in Jerusalem progresses well (PHOTOS)

Armenia health minister responds to Public Council member's question about sending COVID-19 patients home