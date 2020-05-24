News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 24
USD
482.24
EUR
525.21
RUB
6.71
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.24
EUR
525.21
RUB
6.71
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Tense situation in Armenia's Kapan
Tense situation in Armenia's Kapan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Facebook user Nver Zelya reports that the situation in Kapan is tense.

Several police officers are trying to transport a couple of apprehended citizens to Yerevan, but citizens have surrounded the police cars.

At dawn, masked and armed police officers apprehended four people from the close circle of the head of Kajaran town who are currently at the police station in Kapan.

As reported earlier, according to 168.am, resident of Kajaran town Nver Khachatryan was not only taken to the police station by mistake, but was also exposed to violence.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos