Austria Chancellor comments on incident with president breaking COVID-19 curfew

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz believes the case of Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen staying up late at night in a restaurant shows how the Austrians are happy about the lifting of the COVID-19 restrictive measures, TASS reported.

His remarks came during the press conference.

According to him, all people in their country feel the same way and they all rejoice when the rules can be relaxed and they can return to normal life.

On Sunday, Vienna police found Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and his wife were caught by police breaking curfew rules at a restaurant.

The owner of the restaurant may be fined € 30,000 for violation of business hours, which are limited to pandemics from 06:00 to 23:00.

“We lost track of the time while chatting and unfortunately overlooked the hour,” he tweeted. “I am sincerely sorry. It was a mistake. If the restaurant host suffers any damage from this, I will take responsibility for it.”