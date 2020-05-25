News
Armenia President receives opposition MPs
Armenia President receives opposition MPs
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today received deputies of the Prosperous Armenia faction of the National Assembly Mikayel Melkumyan and Shakeh Isayan. The meeting is part of the series of meetings that the Armenian president continues for discussions on the situation created as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and its consequences.

During the meeting, the interlocutors particularly talked about the paths to overcome the health-related and socio-economic hardships caused by the pandemic and the solutions to the issues, and the deputies presented the steps and actions of the Prosperous Armenia faction.

The president and deputies also touched upon the parliament’s activities. In this context, President Sarkissian particularly shared his comments on the Lanzarote Convention ratified by the National Assembly, expressing hope that the discussions on the Convention will become the start, not the end of public discourse and will help find solutions through relevant laws.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
