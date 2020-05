Artsakh president signs memorandum on cooperation with United Homeland party leader

Artsakh president Arayik Haroutyunyan on behalf of the Azat Hayreniq - UCA parties coalition led by him, signed Monday a memorandum of cooperation with the United Homeland party leader Samvel Babayan, president's press service reported.

President Haroutyunyan noted that cooperation between political powers is intended to preserve the solidarity in the country and make joint efforts on realizing the program strategies.

Arayik Haroutyunyan also mentioned that the Azat Hayreniq - UCA parties coalition is ready to collaborate within the set agenda with other parliamentary and extra-parliamentary forces.

In his speech, Samvel Babayan also considered the importance of cooperation underlining that it is demanded especially to effectively withstand the domestic and foreign challenges the homeland faces.