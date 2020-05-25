News
Monday
May 25
USD
483
EUR
526.57
RUB
6.76
ME-USD
0.03
Armenia PM chairs session of commission for prevention of spread of COVID-19
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today chaired the session of the commission coordinating the activities for preventing the spread of the coronavirus in Armenia, as reported the news service of the Office of the Prime Minister.

The session began with a presentation of the statistics on confirmed coronavirus cases, the health conditions of the patients and the data on the overall epidemiological situation. The government officials touched upon oversight over observance of the rules set by the Commandant’s Office for the state of emergency, the cases of administrative offenses, etc.

There was also a discussion on the future strategy and actions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, after which the participants of the session touched upon the capacity-building of the healthcare system and issues related to raising public awareness.

Summing up the discussion, once again, the Prime Minister emphasized that in order to live with the coronavirus, it is necessary to show a high level of responsibility and follow the safety rules.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
