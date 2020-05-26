Artsakh President presents structure of cabinet and other public administration bodies

President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Haroutyunyan presented on his Facebook page the new structure of the cabinet and other public administration bodies.

“Dear compatriots,

I present to you the structure of the new cabinet and other public administration bodies. I would especially like to emphasize that there won’t be additional overload in the state budget as a result of the changes. The structure is the following: State Minister; Ministry of Labor, Social and Housing Affairs; Ministry of Health; Ministry of Justice; Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Ministry of Agriculture; Ministry of Economy and Industrial Infrastructures; Ministry of Education, Science and Culture; Ministry of Defense; Ministry of Military and Patriotism, Youth, Sport and Tourism; Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development; Ministry of Urban Development and Ministry of Finance. The following structure of other public administration bodies has also been prescribed: National Security Service; State Service for Emergency Situations; Nature Protection Committee; Cadastre and State Property Management Committee; Committee for Integration with Armenia and Diaspora; Police; State Revenue Committee and State Oversight Service.”