Newsfeed
Armenia MOD: Azerbaijani forces thwarted in several places, Armenian side suffers few casualties
Armenia MOD: Azerbaijani forces thwarted in several places, Armenian side suffers few casualties
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Early this morning, Azerbaijan’s armed forces launched a large-scale offensive in different sectors with large-scale artillery, air forces and ground troops. This is what representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan told reporters today.

According to him, the military operations continue as we speak. “The military operations are rather heated. The Commander of the Defense Army and the President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) have already made announcements about attacks in specific directions, and the Ministry of Defense of Armenia has released videos showing the battles. The adversary has been thwarted in many places and suffered considerable casualties. The adversary has struck down missiles, aircraft and artillery at various significant military units of the Defense Army. There are casualties, but they are few in number. We will verify and present the exact figures,” Harutyunyan said, adding that there is already a decision on mobilization.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
