News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 28
USD
485.27
EUR
565.05
RUB
6.28
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.27
EUR
565.05
RUB
6.28
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Karabakh Defense Army deputy commander: Armenian side has 16 casualties and over 100 wounded
Karabakh Defense Army deputy commander: Armenian side has 16 casualties and over 100 wounded
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


According to preliminary data, the Armenian Armed Forces have 16 casualties and over 100 wounded persons. This is what Deputy Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) ArturSargsyan said during a press conference today.

“Every officer and soldier is performing his task with a high level of awareness and a high sense of responsibility,” he said.

As reported earlier, today at around 7:15 a.m. Azerbaijan launched an offensive along the entire length of the line of contact of Karabakh-Azerbaijan forces through the use of artillery and attack UAVs, targeting settlements in the rear as well, including the capital of Stepanakert.

The units of the Defense Army of Artsakh destroyed 4 helicopters, nearly 15 UAVs (including attack UAVs), 10 tanks and infantry fighting vehicles of the adversary.

As a result of Azerbaijani shelling, there are victims and wounded civilians. Schools have also been shelled, including schools in Stepanakert. Civilian infrastructures have been largely damaged in several settlements.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
MOD spokesperson: Several dozen adversary bodies are on Armenian side
As a result of the recovery by the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army units of a number of previously lost positions…
 Karabakh President: During night Defense Army carried out several brilliant military operations
Haroutyunyan addressed Armenians living in the homeland and the diaspora…
 Armenia MOD: Early in morning Azerbaijan resumed offensive operations
It used the TOS heavy artillery system, too…
 Azerbaijan uses Smerch rocket in direction of Artsakh
A representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed…
 During night Karabakh Defense Army regains several previously lost positions (VIDEO)
Intensive military actions continued in the southern, southeastern, and northern directions of the front line…
 Armenia MOD spokesperson: Defense minister held operative consultation
At the heart of the consultation was…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos