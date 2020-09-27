Karabakh Defense Army deputy commander: Armenian side has 16 casualties and over 100 wounded

According to preliminary data, the Armenian Armed Forces have 16 casualties and over 100 wounded persons. This is what Deputy Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) ArturSargsyan said during a press conference today.
“Every officer and soldier is performing his task with a high level of awareness and a high sense of responsibility,” he said.
As reported earlier, today at around 7:15 a.m. Azerbaijan launched an offensive along the entire length of the line of contact of Karabakh-Azerbaijan forces through the use of artillery and attack UAVs, targeting settlements in the rear as well, including the capital of Stepanakert.
The units of the Defense Army of Artsakh destroyed 4 helicopters, nearly 15 UAVs (including attack UAVs), 10 tanks and infantry fighting vehicles of the adversary.
As a result of Azerbaijani shelling, there are victims and wounded civilians. Schools have also been shelled, including schools in Stepanakert. Civilian infrastructures have been largely damaged in several settlements.