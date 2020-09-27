News
Karabakh President convenes enlarged session of Security Council
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) ArayikHaroutyunyan today convened an enlarged session of the Security Council.

Minister of Defense Jalal Harutyunyan provided details of Azerbajian’s large-scale aggression this morning and presented the current situation, as well as provided details about the Armenian side’s countermeasures.

President Haroutyunyan emphasized that Artsakh has all the resources to deal an adequate and proportionate blow to the adversary and that the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan bears full responsibility for the created situation.

Issues related to the created situation and future developments were discussed, and the President gave specific assignments.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
