News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 28
USD
485.27
EUR
565.05
RUB
6.28
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.27
EUR
565.05
RUB
6.28
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
OSCE PA calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to recommit to negotiations under auspices of Minsk Group Co-Chairs
OSCE PA calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to recommit to negotiations under auspices of Minsk Group Co-Chairs
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Following reports of armed clashes along the Line of Contact in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President George Tsereteli condemned today’s military actions and urged restraint from Armenia and Azerbaijan to prevent further hostilities and the loss of life, TASS reports.

“I call on both sides to cease hostilities in the interests of civilians who live in the area and recommit to negotiations under the auspices of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group in pursuit of long-term resolution of the conflict,” Tsereteli said. “I am deeply concerned by this most recent escalation, particularly by reports of civilian deaths and the threat that it poses to regional security.

As stated today by the Co-Chairs, the sides must take all necessary measures to stabilize the situation on the ground. There is no alternative to a political solution.”

OSCE PA Secretary General Roberto Montella added that the Parliamentary Assembly will continue to offer a forum for dialogue between Azerbaijani and Armenian parliamentarians. “The OSCE PA is ready to host parliamentary talks between the parties if requested by both sides,” Montella said. “While the Minsk Group is the OSCE platform where this dispute ultimately needs to be settled, the Assembly can complement these efforts by helping to build confidence between the sides.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
MOD spokesperson: Several dozen adversary bodies are on Armenian side
As a result of the recovery by the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army units of a number of previously lost positions…
 Karabakh President: During night Defense Army carried out several brilliant military operations
Haroutyunyan addressed Armenians living in the homeland and the diaspora…
 Armenia MOD: Early in morning Azerbaijan resumed offensive operations
It used the TOS heavy artillery system, too…
 Azerbaijan uses Smerch rocket in direction of Artsakh
A representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed…
 During night Karabakh Defense Army regains several previously lost positions (VIDEO)
Intensive military actions continued in the southern, southeastern, and northern directions of the front line…
 Armenia MOD spokesperson: Defense minister held operative consultation
At the heart of the consultation was…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos