Karabakh MFA: Turkey’s involvement in all this contains very dangerous elements

The aggression has always been from the Azerbaijani side, and this time we are also certain that we are going to win. This is what Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Masis Mayilyan told the Information Headquarters of Artsakh.
“We actively held talks with different international organizations during the day and informed them about the situation so that our foreign colleagues know who launched this aggression, and it is not by chance that several statements were made; the process continues, and several organizations are directly blaming Azerbaijan for this aggression and expressing support to Artsakh. Overall, the international response was very active, all reputable international organizations responded to the situation, starting from the UN, the OSCE and the Council of Europe. The NATO adopted a declaration, the main message of which was that it is necessary to stop the military operations, return to the negotiations and solve the issue through peace. These statements state that there is no military solution to the conflict and that it has to be solved through peace,” Mayilyan said.
According to Mayilyan, all countries’ responses were for peace, and only Turkey’s response was aggressive and unilateral, that is, favoring Azerbaijan.
“Artsakh believes that Turkey’s involvement in all this contains very dangerous elements. There are also calls for the international community to not only restrain Azerbaijan, but also keep Turkey away from these processes because that may essential change the geopolitical situation in our region,” he said.