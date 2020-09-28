Trump on situation in Karabakh: We will see if we can stop it

The United States is closely monitoring the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, and will see if it can stop the violence, US President Donald Trump told reporters on Sunday.
"We are looking at it very strongly. We have a lot of good relationships in that area. We will see if we can stop it [the current military actions there]," he said.
On Sunday, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, in gross violation of international humanitarian law and the logic of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) peace process, launched—using missiles, artillery and aviation—a full-scale offensive along the line of contact, targeting the positions of the Artsakh Defense Army and peaceful settlements.