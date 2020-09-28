In which case will Armenian side use Iskander ballistic missiles, SU 30SM fighter planes?

YEREVAN. – I do not think it is appropriate to discuss the use of the specific weapon at all. Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, stated this Monday morning during a briefing, and when asked in which case the Armenian side will use the Iskander ballistic missiles and the SU 30SM fighter planes.
"When they find it necessary, when the logic of the relevant hostilities corresponds to the need to use this weapon, then they will definitely use it," he said.
Hovhannisyan noted that at this moment the Armenian settlements were targeted. "Right now I received information that Azerbaijani artillery was hitting the [Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] city of Martakert. I will leave in a few minutes, I will post a video from Martakert," said the representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.