Tuesday
September 29
Ukraine legislature speaker calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to sit at negotiating table
Ukraine legislature speaker calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to sit at negotiating table
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada (parliament) of Ukraine, Dmytro Razumkov, has called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to sit at the negotiating table, he said this during the meeting of the parliamentary reconciliation council, RBC-Ukraine reported.

"Today is a difficult time for both the Armenian and Azerbaijani peoples. We, as a state, are concerned about the events taking place, the hostilities. On behalf of myself and the Verkhovna Rada, I want to urge everyone to do everything possible so that people do not die, and to sit at the negotiating table to save the lives of the civilians and citizens of the two countries," said the Ukrainian parliament speaker.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
