Russian State Duma calls for immediate ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh

The Russian State Duma is planning to make a call for immediate ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh and has expressed willingness to provide mediation assistance to the peaceful resolution of the situation. This is stated in the draft statement of the Lower Chamber of the Russian State Duma which was posted in the electronic database of the Lower Chamber on Monday.
“The Russian State Duma announces the need for immediate ceasefire, prevention of the escalation of confrontation in the region and lack of an alternative to a peaceful resolution of the situation. Deputies of the Russian State Duma call on the sides to return to the negotiation process as soon as possible and are ready to provide mediation assistance to stabilize the situation,” TASS reports.