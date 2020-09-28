News
UN Secretary-General calls for ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh during talks with Ilham Aliyev
UN Secretary-General calls for ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh during talks with Ilham Aliyev
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has held talks with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during which he has called for immediate ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. During a briefing today, Spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said the UN Secretary-General is also scheduled to have a talk with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, TASS reports.

Dujarric said the Secretary-General just talked to the President of Azerbaijan, and he will talk to the Prime Minister of Armenia very soon. He added that during the conversation with the Prime Minister of Armenia, Guterres will reiterate the same statement that he made during the conversation with the President of Azerbaijan, that is, a call to immediately end the hostilities, without preconditions, in order to continue the negotiations under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
