News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 29
USD
485.66
EUR
565.55
RUB
6.16
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.66
EUR
565.55
RUB
6.16
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Karabakh President: Dialogue is impossible with lying authorities like those of Azerbaijan
Karabakh President: Dialogue is impossible with lying authorities like those of Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Dialogue is impossible with lying authorities like the authorities of Azerbaijan. This is what President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Haroutyunyan said during a press conference today.

According to him, Azerbaijan has prepared for this war for a very long time. “Azerbaijan worked for months to be able to damage and neutralize the directions of our communication. All specialists would say that this is not a matter of days. The fact that the lying and cheating authorities of Azerbaijan declare that the Armenian side allegedly launched the attack and Azerbaijan countered, goes to show once again who we are dealing with. We are dealing with a government that lies to the whole world, and the whole world knows about that,” he said.

Haroutyunyan emphasized that the neutralized military equipment of the adversary is for offense, and the technical devices downed by the adversary are for defense, but the Azerbaijani side is trying to prove that the Armenian side launched an attack.

“We are battling the joint Turkish-Azerbaijani forces, and this is a general plan. This is not only about Artsakh, and all us Armenians need to know this,” he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
MOD spokesperson: Azerbaijan fired on military unit in Armenia’s Vardenis
And used air power in the direction of the positions…
 Armenia MOD representative: Minutes ago we hit UAV again
Minutes ago we hit a UAV again. Military expert Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, wrote this on his Facebook page.
 MFA: This lie aims to prepare ground for aggression against Armenia
The Ministry issued a statement denying the Azerbaijan defense ministry’s allegation that…
 Karabakh army destroys Azerbaijani outposts, armored vehicles
The spokesperson of Armenia’s defense ministry posted footage…
 Armenia parliament majority leader: Signing of military-political alliance with Artsakh being discussed
We are discussing our potential adequate response to the developments…
 Armenia MOD representative: Adversary started strong artillery preparation
It is preparing for another attack…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos