Karabakh President: Dialogue is impossible with lying authorities like those of Azerbaijan

Dialogue is impossible with lying authorities like the authorities of Azerbaijan. This is what President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Haroutyunyan said during a press conference today.
According to him, Azerbaijan has prepared for this war for a very long time. “Azerbaijan worked for months to be able to damage and neutralize the directions of our communication. All specialists would say that this is not a matter of days. The fact that the lying and cheating authorities of Azerbaijan declare that the Armenian side allegedly launched the attack and Azerbaijan countered, goes to show once again who we are dealing with. We are dealing with a government that lies to the whole world, and the whole world knows about that,” he said.
Haroutyunyan emphasized that the neutralized military equipment of the adversary is for offense, and the technical devices downed by the adversary are for defense, but the Azerbaijani side is trying to prove that the Armenian side launched an attack.
“We are battling the joint Turkish-Azerbaijani forces, and this is a general plan. This is not only about Artsakh, and all us Armenians need to know this,” he said.