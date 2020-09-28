News
Armenia PM calls on Angela Merkel to make every effort to curb Turkey's aggressive and destructive stance
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel today at 20:00, as reported the Government of Armenia.

The Prime Minister of Armenia presented the situation in the region. He noted that Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has been subjected to Azerbaijani aggression and expressed strong concern over the ongoing hostilities that pose a threat to the security of Artsakh and Armenia. Pashinyan added that Turkey’s activeness in the region has been unprecedented since the July incidents. Prime Minister Pashinyan called on the German Chancellor to make every effort to curb Turkey’s aggressive and destructive stance and to rule out its involvement in the region.

The German Chancellor expressed her deep concern over the situation. She noted that there is no alternative to a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and underscored the need for resumption of the peace process within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
