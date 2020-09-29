Armenia MOD: Fierce battles took place all night

YEREVAN. – Fierce battles took place on the border of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) all night. The adversary—by way of heavy fire by armored vehicles, UAVs, and artillery—tried to carry out attacks, especially in the northern and southern directions, but was pushed back losing about 60 servicemen and a considerable amount of armored vehicles. Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, stated this during a briefing Tuesday morning.
According to him, the battles continue at the moment.