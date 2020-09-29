News
Friday
October 02
News
Armenia MOD: Fierce battles took place all night
Armenia MOD: Fierce battles took place all night
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Fierce battles took place on the border of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) all night. The adversary—by way of heavy fire by armored vehicles, UAVs, and artillery—tried to carry out attacks, especially in the northern and southern directions, but was pushed back losing about 60 servicemen and a considerable amount of armored vehicles. Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, stated this during a briefing Tuesday morning.

According to him, the battles continue at the moment.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
