Greece MFA calls for OSCE Permanent Council extraordinary meeting to discuss de-escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh
Greece MFA calls for OSCE Permanent Council extraordinary meeting to discuss de-escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Greece is taking the initiative for a de-escalation of the the crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh, with Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias calling for an extraordinary meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe’s (OSCE) Permanent Council, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

The Foreign Ministry also underscored that Greece disapproves of any intervention of third parties which incites tension, and it calls on Turkey to refrain from actions and statements that move in this direction.

“The Greek initiative aims at a discussion within the OSCE with the participation of both involving sides and the examination of every possible way to de-escalate the crisis. The goal remains the urgent resumption of negotiations within the Minsk Group for the peaceful settlement of the dispute,” the statement said.

“The above letter is related to Greece’s readiness to contribute to the efforts for the immediate de-escalation of the crisis. Readiness that was expressed by Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias to his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, during their recent phone conversation.

During the same conversation, the close ties of friendship between Greece and Armenia were reaffirmed,” the Foreign Ministry statement noted. A new conversation with Mnatsakanyan has been scheduled via teleconference on Thursday.

“Greece is convinced that the resolution of the crisis is possible only through peaceful means, through negotiations and not through arms,” the Foreign Ministry stated, before adding “In this context, Turkey must refrain from actions and statements that move in this direction.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
