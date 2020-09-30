Armenia MOD: If Azerbaijan uses Tochka-U missile system, Armenian side's response will be instantaneous and powerful

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Shushan Stepanyan has posted the following on her Facebook page:
“The Ministry of Defense of Armenia officially declares that the information that Azerbaijani presses are actively spreading, according to which today the Armenian side used the Tochka-U missile system, is clearly false and doesn’t correspond to reality.
At the same time, we strictly warn that if the Azerbaijani side plans to use this misinformation and use a missile system of similar or larger caliber and at a larger range with the pretext of giving an alleged response, the response of the Armenian side will be instantaneous, powerful and highly destructive.”