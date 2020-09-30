News
News
Armenia MOD: If Azerbaijan uses Tochka-U missile system, Armenian side's response will be instantaneous and powerful
Armenia MOD: If Azerbaijan uses Tochka-U missile system, Armenian side's response will be instantaneous and powerful
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Shushan Stepanyan has posted the following on her Facebook page:

“The Ministry of Defense of Armenia officially declares that the information that Azerbaijani presses are actively spreading, according to which today the Armenian side used the Tochka-U missile system, is clearly false and doesn’t correspond to reality.

At the same time, we strictly warn that if the Azerbaijani side plans to use this misinformation and use a missile system of similar or larger caliber and at a larger range with the pretext of giving an alleged response, the response of the Armenian side will be instantaneous, powerful and highly destructive.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Photos