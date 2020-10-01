Armenia MOD representative: Relatively stable tension remained overnight

Karabakh MFA: Actions of Azerbaijan and Turkey cannot remain without political and legal consequences

Arayik Haroutyunyan on Armenia's recognition of Karabakh's independence

Armenia Investigative Committee launches case regarding Azerbaijan's aggression against Artsakh

Armenia Representative before ECHR: Government sends additional information regarding latest events

Azerbaijan’s military air operations against Artsakh are led by Turkey

Karabakh President: Can Russia talk to Turkey?

More than AMD 250,000,000 and $10,000,000 donated for Artsakh on September 30

Karabakh National Security Service director receives delegation led by counterpart from Armenia

Karabakh President: Nobody has ever benefited from mercenaries

Armenia MOD representative: Azerbaijan loses dozens of tanks, 3 TOSs and 1 Smerch

Karabakh Ombudsman publishes the first-phase Results of the Fact-finding Mission

Armenia ex-justice minister: Russian MFA de facto made a call to Azerbaijan and Turkey

Armenian MP: Azerbaijan appeared on the map in early 20th century, not connected to Artsakh in any way

Armenia education minister: Saakashvili needs to be deprived of honorary doctor title of Yerevan State University

Karabakh Ombudsman announces names of civilians killed after being targeted by Azerbaijan

Nikol Pashinyan underscores inadmissibility of Turkey's involvement during talks with Charles Michel

Armenian MP meets with Iran Ambassador

BBC publishes interview with Syrian mercenary in Azerbaijan

Karabakh Defense Army reports deaths of 23 more servicemen

Karabakh President receives Armenia National Security Service director

Latest on Nagorno-Karabakh clashes: 30.09.2020 (p.3)

Lavrov, Borrell call for full ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh

Russian MFA: Russia concerned about deployment of foreign militants in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone

Borrell discusses de-escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh with Turkish FM

German-Armenians hold rally in Berlin, submit letter to Angela Merkel

Advisor to Syria President blames Turkey for provoking conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh

Karabakh's 3 ex-presidents meet in Stepanakert

Russian FM holds separate phone talks with his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts

Armenia FM holds phone talks with Swedish counterpart

Armenia PM chairs Security Council's extraordinary session

Armenia Chamber of Advocates delegation visits Karabakh, has meetings

Armenia MOD: Karabakh Defense Army units carrying out punitive operations in certain sectors

State Duma views engagement of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh as possible

Greece MFA calls for OSCE Permanent Council extraordinary meeting to discuss de-escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Head of Armenia-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group holds phone talks with Iranian counterpart

EU leaders to call on sides to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to immediately establish ceasefire

Francois Hollande: Conflict unleashed by Azerbaijan against Armenia has led to extremely major human casualties

Karabakh Defense Army releases video showing seizure of Azerbaijani military post

Armenian, Russian FMs hold phone talks, condemn Turkey's involvement

Karabakh Defense Army: Azerbaijan loses Smerch and Uragan, TOS 1 flame thrower, 11 tanks and more

Armenia MOD: If Azerbaijan uses Tochka-U missile system, Armenian side's response will be instantaneous and powerful

Azerbaijani propaganda machine disseminates subsequent misinformation

World Council of Churches gravely concerned by escalation of conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh region

Spokesperson: No joint meeting of Armenia, Azerbaijan ambassadors took place at Russia MFA

3 civilians killed after shelling in Karabakh's Martakert, Ombudsman makes call

Parliament speaker meets Assyrian community in Armenia's Arzni

Macron: Europe should talk with Russia to enhance security

Latest on Nagorno-Karabakh clashes: 30.09.2020

U.S. will base mammoth ship in Greece, near disputed territory

Dollar gains value in Armenia

Over 20 US Congressmen condemn Azerbaijan and Turkey for their aggression

Armenia Security Council Secretary holds phone talks with Kyrgyz and Kazakh counterparts

Armenia President sends letters to leaders of Arab World countries

WSJ: Kuwait faces pressure to forge ties with Israel after emir's death

Karabakh National Security Service: Azerbaijani special services trying to receive news and cause panic via phone calls

Macron: I tell Armenia and the Armenian people — France will play its role

Germany calls on Russia, Turkey to persuade Armenia, Azerbaijan

Georgia PM invites Armenian and Azerbaijani representatives to Tbilisi for meeting

Iranologist: Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps transporting heavy technical equipment to Artsakh-Iran border

Humanitarian aid sent from Georgia’s Samtskhe-Javakheti region reaches Yerevan

Armenia Ombudsman: Information on Turkey deploying mercenaries from Syria to Azerbaijan is worrying

Artsakh army hits more Azerbaijan military outposts, equipment

Armenia PM provides Iran's Rouhani with details about Turkey's involvement in hostilities

Armenia Investigative Committee leaves for Karabakh border

Media: Pakistan sending terrorists to Azerbaijan as sign of loyalty to Turkey

UK wants to send migrants to remote islands in Atlantic

Merkel says they all want to avoid a second quarantine

Adversary warplane bombs Karabakh’s Martakert, 3 civilians killed

Peskov: Moscow calls on Baku and Yerevan to cease fire

Karabakh parliament speaker meets with predecessors

Artsakh armed forces down another Azerbaijan military drone

Artsakh Defense Army: Today Azerbaijan used Turkish F-16s

Artsakh MOD thwarts Azerbaijan attacks in all directions

Kremlin: Russian military closely following what is happening in Karabakh

Latest on Nagorno-Karabakh clashes: 30.09.2020

Aurora initiative officials: This adventurism of Azerbaijan is gross violation of international humanitarian law

Armenian Unified Infocenter: Azerbaijan media disseminated another fake news

MOD representative: No active military actions in direction of Armenia borders

Armenia MOD: Only F-16 could see SU-25 from depth of at least 60 km from corresponding altitude

Armenia MOD spokesperson: Large number of Azerbaijan manpower, military equipment destroyed

Armenia MFA. Pilot of SU-25 downed by Turkish F-16 above Vardenis region was Major Valeri Danelin

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan launched large-scale attack in northern Artsakh, we have casualties

Karabakh presidential spokesman: We will never target Azerbaijan settlements

MFA: Artsakh Republic’s international recognition will become international community’s collective contribution

Artsakh presidential spokesperson: Defense Army might not be satisfied with just regaining former positions

Armenia PM: Turkey “exports” instability to countries in region

Armenia PM: We must use all means to defend ourselves

Pashinyan: Russian military base is integral part of Armenia's security system

Armenia MOD: Adversary pilots’ conversations in Turkish are recorded

Karabakh presidential spokesman: There are quite large units of the Turkish armed forces in Azerbaijan

Armenia MOD representative: Adversary is active in north of Artsakh

Premier: Armenia not going to apply to CSTO yet

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan defense ministry attributes number of own losses per day to Armenian forces

Artsakh Defense Army: All attempts of Azerbaijan to improve tactical initiative in its favor failed

PM: Armenia not considering possibility of bringing international peacekeepers to Karabakh conflict zone

Armenia MOD representative: We carry out operations typical of 5th generation wars

Azerbaijan UAVs downed in Stepanakert airspace at night (PHOTOS)

Azerbaijan army continues to suffer loss of manpower (VIDEO)

Armenia MOD spokesperson: There is exchange of artillery fire along entire length of Karabakh front