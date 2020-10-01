Armenia MOD representative: Relatively stable tension remained overnight

The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Ministry of Defense reports that relatively stable tension remained in the Artsakh-Azerbaijani conflict zone overnight. Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, on Thursday morning wrote about this on his Facebook page.
He noted: "The exchange of fire—from artillery and firearms—continued in separate directions. In order to improve the tactics, the adversary tried to carry out certain regrouping and relocate its military, which were detected and prevented in time by the [Artsakh] DA [Defense Army] units.
The operative-tactical situation has not changed. At this point, a stable tension is maintained in all directions of the frontline. The DA units and the freedom fighters carrying out combat tasks are ready for further military operations."