Artsakh Defense Army hits Azerbaijan combat helicopter, it crashes in Iran
Artsakh Defense Army hits Azerbaijan combat helicopter, it crashes in Iran
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The units of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army on Thursday shot down an Azerbaijani combat helicopter in the area of Varazatumb (Lele Tepe) in the southern part of the Artsakh-Azerbaijani conflict zone, and it crashed in the territory of Iran.

The Defense Army informs Armenian News-NEWS.am that the Artsakh Ministry of Defense states that the aforesaid was not intentional, and as the hostilities unleashed by Azerbaijan are very close to the Iranian border, unfortunately, such cases are inevitable.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
