Armenia MOD: Facts about Syria militants’ presence in Azerbaijan army are recorded at international level

YEREVAN. – There are reconnaissance and strike UAV activities in Vardenis—and not only in that direction; but there are no active combat operations in that particular part of the border of the Republic of Armenia. Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the Ministry of Defense, told this to a briefing Thursday.

Referring to the issue of Azerbaijan’s engagement of Syrian militants he said: "The facts of the presence of militants have been recorded at the international level—and not only at the media level. You know that there has already been a corresponding reactions from the diplomatic representatives of the leading countries. It is, of course, the result of our brilliant diplomatic information work. It no longer raises doubts in anyone that Azerbaijan and Turkey have used the militants of international terrorist organizations; that evidence has been presented and is being presented. This raises no doubts in anyone, except the actual users, who persistently try and will try to conceal [this information]—but in vain."

And whether there were approximate figures on how many militants have been transferred to Azerbaijan, Hovhannisyan answered: "Our services are working in that direction. But I cannot publish figures on how many thousands of people have been brought or are being brought [to Azerbaijan], or how many of them have died [in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone]. It is a matter of time, it is not difficult to find out."