Armenia defense minister meets with France Ambassador

Karabakh Defense Army: Planes and helicopters downed by air defense units were SU-25 and MI-24

Garo Paylan: Turkey only country supporting war in Artsakh

Macron reaches agreement with Putin, Trump on exchange of information on Karabakh

Nursultan Nazarbayev concerned over escalation of situation surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh

Dollar goes up in Armenia

World Committee of Pan-Armenian Games issues statement

"Last memories" of neutralized soldiers of Azerbaijan (PHOTOS)

Armenia MFA spokesperson: About 200 journalists from over 50 leading international outlets accredited

Russia, US and France presidents issue statement on Nagorno-Karabakh situation

Le Monde reporter wounded in Karabakh's Martuni undergoing surgery

Tulsi Gabbard: Azerbaijan's and Turkey's attack on Nagorno-Karabakh threatens to bring NATO into conflict with Russia

Russia Security Council: Transfer of Syrian and Libyan militants to Nagorno-Karabakh extremely dangerous

Three Azerbaijan shells fall in Iran, there is injured (PHOTOS)

Turkish Grand National Assembly chairman: Istanbul-Armenians have nothing to do with Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

Armenia PM: Why has Turkey returned to the South Caucasus 100 years later? To continue the Armenian genocide

Armenia parliament speaker: As paradoxical as this may sound, Turkey is destroying Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani armed forces target vehicle transporting Agence France-Presse (AFP) reporters

News website reporter is wounded in Artsakh’s Martuni

Hetq.am: Azerbaijan shells Karabakh's Ivanyan village, 3 missiles don't explode

Turkish journalist calls on police to protect Istanbul-Armenians from provocations

US lawmaker calls on Congress to immediately suspend all military aid to Azerbaijan

Canada to investigate claims its technology being used in Karabakh conflict

France official: EU must stand firm against Turkey

Armenia MOD representative: 2 planes, 2 helicopters and 6 UAVs in one midday

Armenia MOD: Karabakh Defense Army units shoot down 1 plane and 1 helicopter of adversary

Council of Europe Secretary General calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to cease hostilities

Lukashenko discusses situation in Karabakh with Armenia’s Pashinyan, Azerbaijan’s Aliyev

Armenia television company video crew is attacked during coverage of hostilities

Artsakh Defense Army continues to destroy Azerbaijan military outposts, equipment

Assistant chief editor of Russia TV channel is caught under Azerbaijan fire toward Karabakh

Armenia MOD representative: Azerbaijanis are hitting Artsakh civilian population again

Latest on Nagorno-Karabakh clashes: 01.10.2020

Artsakh Information Center: Location of Azerbaijan TOS-1 heavy artillery system is known (PHOTOS)

Two Le Monde reporters wounded in Azerbaijan bombing of Artsakh’s Martuni

Armenia MOD: Facts about Syria militants’ presence in Azerbaijan army are recorded at international level

Armenia MOD representative: All Azerbaijan offensive attempts have failed

Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict: First Syrian fighter of Ankara-backed factions killed in Azerbaijan

Artsakh Defense Army hits Azerbaijan combat helicopter, it crashes in Iran

Al Arabiya: Israel sending weapons to Azerbaijan

Armenia National Security Service exposes case of high treason

Artsakh MOD spokesman: Azerbaijan army has 130 casualties, 260 wounded as of Wednesday

Khatibzadeh: Iran will not allow deployment of terrorists in areas adjacent to its northern borders

Azerbaijan drone is downed near residential district of Karabakh’s Askeran (PHOTOS)

Artsakh presidential spokesperson: Virtually all killed Azerbaijan soldiers had syringes in their pockets

Karabakh President’s office: Most of Azerbaijan casualties are members of its national minorities

US Congressman urges to immediately reinstitute cease-fire in Karabakh conflict zone

Artsakh presidential spokesman: Tonight for first time there was relative calm along entire frontline

Armenia PM: Finally our diplomacy achieved great victory

Thousands demonstrate in Los Angeles against Azerbaijan aggression

Human rights activists report sending of mercenaries from Syria to Karabakh conflict zone

Russian-Armenian University park is named after fallen pilot

Los Angeles City Council condemns Azerbaijan aggression against Artsakh

Armenia MOD representative: Relatively stable tension remained overnight

Japan calls for ceasefire in Karabakh, starting dialogue

EU leaders to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Putin, Macron discuss situation in Karabakh

Karabakh MFA: Actions of Azerbaijan and Turkey cannot remain without political and legal consequences

Arayik Haroutyunyan on Armenia's recognition of Karabakh's independence

Karabakh, Armenia flags are illuminated on Armenia parliament building

Armenia Investigative Committee launches case regarding Azerbaijan's aggression against Artsakh

Armenia Representative before ECHR: Government sends additional information regarding latest events

Azerbaijan’s military air operations against Artsakh are led by Turkey

Karabakh President: Can Russia talk to Turkey?

More than AMD 250,000,000 and $10,000,000 donated for Artsakh on September 30

Karabakh National Security Service director receives delegation led by counterpart from Armenia

Karabakh President: Nobody has ever benefited from mercenaries

Armenia MOD representative: Azerbaijan loses dozens of tanks, 3 TOSs and 1 Smerch

Karabakh Ombudsman publishes the first-phase Results of the Fact-finding Mission

Armenia ex-justice minister: Russian MFA de facto made a call to Azerbaijan and Turkey

Armenian MP: Azerbaijan appeared on the map in early 20th century, not connected to Artsakh in any way

Armenia education minister: Saakashvili needs to be deprived of honorary doctor title of Yerevan State University

Karabakh Ombudsman announces names of civilians killed after being targeted by Azerbaijan

Nikol Pashinyan underscores inadmissibility of Turkey's involvement during talks with Charles Michel

Armenian MP meets with Iran Ambassador

BBC publishes interview with Syrian mercenary in Azerbaijan

Karabakh Defense Army reports deaths of 23 more servicemen

Karabakh President receives Armenia National Security Service director

Latest on Nagorno-Karabakh clashes: 30.09.2020 (p.3)

Lavrov, Borrell call for full ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh

Russian MFA: Russia concerned about deployment of foreign militants in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone

Borrell discusses de-escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh with Turkish FM

German-Armenians hold rally in Berlin, submit letter to Angela Merkel

Advisor to Syria President blames Turkey for provoking conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh

Karabakh's 3 ex-presidents meet in Stepanakert

Russian FM holds separate phone talks with his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts

Armenia FM holds phone talks with Swedish counterpart

Armenia PM chairs Security Council's extraordinary session

Armenia Chamber of Advocates delegation visits Karabakh, has meetings

Armenia MOD: Karabakh Defense Army units carrying out punitive operations in certain sectors

State Duma views engagement of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh as possible

Greece MFA calls for OSCE Permanent Council extraordinary meeting to discuss de-escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Head of Armenia-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group holds phone talks with Iranian counterpart

EU leaders to call on sides to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to immediately establish ceasefire

Francois Hollande: Conflict unleashed by Azerbaijan against Armenia has led to extremely major human casualties

Karabakh Defense Army releases video showing seizure of Azerbaijani military post

Armenian, Russian FMs hold phone talks, condemn Turkey's involvement

Karabakh Defense Army: Azerbaijan loses Smerch and Uragan, TOS 1 flame thrower, 11 tanks and more

Armenia MOD: If Azerbaijan uses Tochka-U missile system, Armenian side's response will be instantaneous and powerful

Azerbaijani propaganda machine disseminates subsequent misinformation