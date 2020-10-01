News website reporter is wounded in Artsakh’s Martuni

Sevak Vardumyan, a reporter of 24news.am news website of Armenia, was wounded in the Azerbaijani bombing of Martuni, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). 24news.am cameraman Artur Harutyunyan said this in a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.
"The reporter's condition is normal now, he suffered a shrapnel wound in the back. He is now in the Stepanakert hospital. I am fine," said Harutyunyan, who was with the reporter during the incident.
The film crew of the aforesaid news website was filming in Martuni town when the adversary had launched strikes.