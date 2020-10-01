News
Thursday
October 01
News
Thursday
October 01
News website reporter is wounded in Artsakh’s Martuni
News website reporter is wounded in Artsakh’s Martuni
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Sevak Vardumyan, a reporter of 24news.am news website of Armenia, was wounded in the Azerbaijani bombing of Martuni, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). 24news.am cameraman Artur Harutyunyan said this in a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.

"The reporter's condition is normal now, he suffered a shrapnel wound in the back. He is now in the Stepanakert hospital. I am fine," said Harutyunyan, who was with the reporter during the incident.

The film crew of the aforesaid news website was filming in Martuni town when the adversary had launched strikes.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
