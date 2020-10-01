India expresses serious concern over escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone

India has expressed serious concern over the escalation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone and calls for immediate cessation of hostilities since the situation poses a threat to peace and security in the region.
The Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has declared that the conflict can be settled for a long term through negotiations.
“We have seen alarming reports on the resumption of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh which began on the morning of September 27 and have caused deaths of both sides,” Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anurag Shrivastava declared, adding that India affirms that the sides need to cease hostilities, show restraint and take all the possible steps to ensure peace.
Shrivastava also declared that India supports the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group for a peaceful settlement of the conflict.