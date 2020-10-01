Yerevan requests CSTO PA to deprive Afghanistan of its observer status

The National Assembly of Armenia has addressed the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization with the request to deprive Afghanistan of its observer status, RIA Novosti reports, citing the Secretariat of the CSTO PA.
“We affirm that we have received the e-mail of the Chief of Staff of the National Assembly of Armenia requesting implementation of the mechanism for depriving the observer status. The application is posted on the official website,” the Secretariat reported.
Earlier, Armenia had officially addressed the Secretariat with the request to launch the process of depriving Afghanistan of its observer status in response to Afghanistan’s statement that it supports Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.