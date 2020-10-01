News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 01
USD
488.58
EUR
573.93
RUB
6.32
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.58
EUR
573.93
RUB
6.32
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Yerevan requests CSTO PA to deprive Afghanistan of its observer status
Yerevan requests CSTO PA to deprive Afghanistan of its observer status
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The National Assembly of Armenia has addressed the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization with the request to deprive Afghanistan of its observer status, RIA Novosti reports, citing the Secretariat of the CSTO PA.

“We affirm that we have received the e-mail of the Chief of Staff of the National Assembly of Armenia requesting implementation of the mechanism for depriving the observer status. The application is posted on the official website,” the Secretariat reported.

Earlier, Armenia had officially addressed the Secretariat with the request to launch the process of depriving Afghanistan of its observer status in response to Afghanistan’s statement that it supports Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia MFA: Turkey aspires to turn Azerbaijan's territory into training base for terrorists
The spokesperson also stated that the...
 Member of European Parliament: Macron to raise issue of expulsion of Turkey from OSCE Minsk Group
Member of the European Parliament Charlie Weimers...
 Shelling of civilian infrastructures and settlements continued in Karabakh's Hadrut and Martuni today (PHOTO)
The Government of Armenia has declared that shelling...
 India expresses serious concern over escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone
The Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has...
 Macron: No justification for Azerbaijan's strikes
According to him, France will do...
 Artsakh government to take care of transporting wounded French journalists from Stepanakert to Yerevan
Karabakh doctors on Thursday operated on two journalists...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos