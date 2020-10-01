News
Armenia calling Ambassador to Israel for consultations
Armenia calling Ambassador to Israel for consultations
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Middle East
Theme: Politics


Armenia is calling its Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Israel for consultations. This is what Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Anna Naghdalyan said during a briefing today.

In response to a question about supply of arms to Azerbaijan, the spokesperson emphasized that Armenia believes the sale of very modern arms to Azerbaijan when Azerbaijan is implementing large-scale aggression against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Armenia with Turkey’s help is inadmissible. “Armenia has expressed its concern to its Israeli partners through diplomatic channels, and based on the situation that has been created, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has decided to call the Ambassador for consultations.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
