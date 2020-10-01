News
Armenia MFA: No information about possible meeting devoted to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

During a briefing today, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Anna Naghdalyan declared that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has no information about a possible meeting devoted to the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, responding to a question if there is a prospect for a meeting, especially since there was a relevant proposal from Russia.

Naghdalyan emphasized that Armenia highly appreciates the role of its partners from the Russian Federation in regard to the 1994 ceasefire agreement and the intermediaries’ constructive participation, but there is no information about a meeting yet.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
