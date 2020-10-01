Armenian Republican Party: Centrist Democrat International adopts special resolution devoted to Artsakh conflict

Vice-President of the Republican Party of Armenia Armen Ashotyan posted the following on his Facebook page:

“A short while ago, the Executive Committee of Centrist Democrat International (CDI) ended its session, which I also participated in. A special resolution devoted to the Artsakh conflict was considered and adopted during the session.

Among other evaluations, one of the world’s largest political families called on immediately returning to the negotiations within the scope of the OSCE Minsk Group, with the central role of Russia, France and the US as the co-chairs.

The CDI also called on the European Union to play a more active role in the settlement of the conflict and called on third parties to refrain from direct and indirect military interference in the conflict.”