Armenia PM holds phone conversation with US presidential adviser
Armenia PM holds phone conversation with US presidential adviser
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with U.S. President’s National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, according to the PM’s official website.

Ambassador O’Brien expressed deep concern on the part of the United States over the situation in the South Caucasus. He reaffirmed the U.S. interest in establishing an immediate ceasefire, achieving stability, and the United States’ readiness to be of service to Armenia and the region.

Ambassador O’Brien stressed that there is no military solution to the conflict and went on to reaffirm the position expressed by the U.S. President in today’s joint statement made with Presidents Putin and Macron.

The Prime Minister gave details of the current situation. Nikol Pashinyan stressed the fact of Turkey’s involvement in hostilities and the deployment of Syrian mercenaries and terrorists in Azerbaijan. The Premier highlighted the need to oust the mercenaries and terrorists from the region, without which a ceasefire is impossible.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
