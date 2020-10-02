Dollar gains value in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 488.60/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is up by AMD 0.02 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 572.54 (down by AMD 1.39), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 631.12 (up by AMD 3.39), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.22 (down by AMD 0.02) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 371.04, AMD 29,878.24 and AMD 14,106.55, respectively.