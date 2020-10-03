Member of European Parliament draws attention to evolving trade relations between EU and Azerbaijan

Member of the European Parliament Anna Cinzia Bonfrisco posted the following on her Facebook page:

"Today I made a parliamentary statement drawing attention to the evolving trade relations between EU and Azerbaijan, regardless of ongoing hostilities against Armenia, for which the Azerbaijani government bears responsibility, as well as to the latter’s very dangerous relations with Erdogan.

Hence, I addressed a question to the Commission, to clarify whether it was realized without the European values being taken into consideration, without the necessary mechanisms for monitoring the European subsidies, and moreover, how exactly is the EU going to answer to the President of Armenia calling for the assistance of the international community.

The Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia is a result of the EU institutions policy of giving consideration to the geopolitical perspective only when the business is concerned and keeping silence when there is a need to protect the weakest from injustice and violence."