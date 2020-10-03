Karabakh Defense Army spokesman: Azerbaijan is using its entire arsenal

At the moment, hostilities are taking place along the entire length of the front. Suren Sarumyan, spokesperson for the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army, told this to a briefing Saturday.
"The fighting is particularly intense in the northern and southern directions [of Artsakh]. The adversary [Azerbaijan] is using its entire arsenal: drones, aviation, armored tank and special units, artillery.
The combatants of the Defense Army, showing truly unparalleled manifestations of heroism, standing firm in their foundations, are driving back the attacks of the adversary. The adversary has suffered great losses of [military] manpower and equipment, the number of which is being determined at the moment," Sarumyan added.