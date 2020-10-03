News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 03
USD
488.6
EUR
572.54
RUB
6.22
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.6
EUR
572.54
RUB
6.22
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Karabakh Defense Army spokesman: Azerbaijan is using its entire arsenal
Karabakh Defense Army spokesman: Azerbaijan is using its entire arsenal
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


At the moment, hostilities are taking place along the entire length of the front. Suren Sarumyan, spokesperson for the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army, told this to a briefing Saturday.

"The fighting is particularly intense in the northern and southern directions [of Artsakh]. The adversary [Azerbaijan] is using its entire arsenal: drones, aviation, armored tank and special units, artillery.

The combatants of the Defense Army, showing truly unparalleled manifestations of heroism, standing firm in their foundations, are driving back the attacks of the adversary. The adversary has suffered great losses of [military] manpower and equipment, the number of which is being determined at the moment," Sarumyan added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia MOD representative: Azerbaijan is using LAR-160 artillery rocket cluster munitions (PHOTOS)
Against the civilian population of Artsakh...
 Syria militants not being transferred to Azerbaijan via Georgia, Tbilisi says
The head of the State Security Service of Georgia stated…
 MFA: We call on international community to recognize Artsakh Republic independence
The Ministry released a statement it on Saturday…
 Artsakh army destroying combat positions of attacking Azerbaijan
Armed Forces Media has published a new video…
 Turkey projectile falls on Armenia village
MOD representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan on Saturday posted a photo…
 Artsakh Defense Army: Missiles fired at civilian facilities in capital Stepanakert
Azerbaijan continues to violate all the written and unwritten rules of war…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos