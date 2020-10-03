Jerusalem Post: Turkey adds fuel to fire in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenian side sums up enemy's losses in 7 days of war

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reports dozens of Arab militants killed in Karabakh

Armenian PM says he spoke with Putin twice, but thinks there will be more talks with Macron

Enemy fires on Stepanakert again

Serbian President: International community has shown powerlessness in Nagorno-Karabakh issue

Artsakh FM: It used to be easier for Russia to persuade Azerbaijan to go peacefully, but now there is a factor of Turkey

Artsakh FM explains role of Pakistan in Karabakh war

Alfred de Zayas: President of Azerbaijan should appear before International Court of Justice in The Hague

Breaking news on Nagorno-Karabakh clashes: 02.10.2020

Armenia PM: We live in perhaps the most crucial stage of our millennial history

Armenia NSS presents facts about Turkey participation in ongoing hostilities at Karabakh conflict zone

Foreign journalists unable to reach Karabakh from Armenia to due to shelling

Armenia MOD: Artsakh army destroyed large group of Azerbaijan armored vehicles preparing for attack

Syria media presents data on, photos of 4 Syrian terrorists killed in Artsakh

Artsakh Defense Army has 51 more casualties

Iran considers its territory’s shelling by Karabakh conflict parties to be unacceptable

Artsakh government-attached hotline is launched

Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan political-military leadership will pay high price

Armenia plans to increase military spending by AMD 40bn

Karabakh army continues targeting Azerbaijan offensive units

Artsakh newborn discharged from Yerevan hospital in military uniform

Karabakh President: I am still at frontline

Armenian legislative caucus of California Senate condemns Azerbaijan aggression Karabakh

Artsakh Defense Army hits Azerbaijan armored vehicle

Spokesman: Everything is fine with Karabakh President

Armenia MOD spokesperson: Artsakh army stopped large-scale attack by Azerbaijan

Georgia president expresses readiness to host talks between Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders

Stepanakert shelled again Saturday morning (PHOTOS)

Armenia MOD representative: Azerbaijan is using LAR-160 artillery rocket cluster munitions (PHOTOS)

Syria militants not being transferred to Azerbaijan via Georgia, Tbilisi says

MFA: We call on international community to recognize Artsakh Republic independence

Armenia PM to France 24: Talks on peaceful settlement will be possible when terrorists, Turkey leave

Artsakh army destroying combat positions of attacking Azerbaijan

Turkey projectile falls on Armenia village

Artsakh Defense Army: Missiles fired at civilian facilities in capital Stepanakert

Karabakh Defense Army spokesman: Azerbaijan is using its entire arsenal

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan is targeting Artsakh infrastructure that could cause environmental disaster

Georgia bans shipment of military cargo to Armenia, Azerbaijan

The Guardian: 10 Turkish-backed Syrian mercenaries already dead in Karabakh conflict zone

Al Arabiya: At least 28 pro-Turkey Syrian militants dead in Karabakh clashes

Acting US assistant secretary of state to leave for Turkey to discuss situation in Caucasus

Armenia MOD representative: Not only our fate is decided today

Artsakh President to army special units: I too will be with you

Aftermath of Azerbaijan shelling of Stepanakert (PHOTOS)

Pompeo suggests asking Turkey’s Erdogan about militants’ being taken to Karabakh conflict zone

Jam-packed rally, candlelight vigil held in Glendale, USA

Armenia MOD: 2 more adversary warplanes hit 10 minutes ago

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan warplane shot down in Artsakh

Armenia MOD spokesperson: Azerbaijan launched attack

Representative of Armenia MOD: Adversary brought new forces in battle

Armenia MOD: Fierce battles took place at night

Karabakh President: I am going to frontline to wage my share of battle

US Embassy instructs its staff, their families not to leave Yerevan

Armenia MOD representative: Number of Azerbaijan army casualties already exceeds 3,000

Chile parliament passes resolution condemning Azerbaijani aggression

Macron proposes new method of resuming talks on Karabakh conflict

Member of European Parliament draws attention to evolving trade relations between EU and Azerbaijan

Artsakh ombudsman: Azerbaijan's targeting of journalists is intended to drive them out of war zone

Members of European Parliament raise issue on sanctions against Azerbaijan

Member of European Parliament: Turkey is showing its bipolar character

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs call for immediate ceasefire for repatriation of remains of fallen servicemen

Armenia MOD: Two more UAVs downed

Karabakh Ombudsman: 11 injured, some in critical condition after shelling in Stepanakert

Armenia MOD representative: Fixed-term sergeant showed exceptional heroism

Karabakh MFA issues statement on joint call of OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries' presidents

Armenian National Committee of Australia calls for investigation into airline company owned by Aliyevs

Armenian FM holds phone talks with Italian counterpart

Breaking news on Nagorno-Karabakh clashes: 02.10.2020

Macron to Pashinyan: France attaches importance to speedy cessation of hostilities

US Congress calls on Pompeo to cut off military aid to Azerbaijan and sanction Turkey

Artsakh military says photo showing battle flag allegedly seized from military unit is misinformation

Armenia President and Russia Ambassador meet, touch upon current situation in region

MOD: Armenia will present everything to CSTO

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan has 540 casualties, 700 wounded, loses 45 armored vehicles, 6 planes, 3 helicopters, 6 UAVs

Reporters Without Borders: Call for probe into origin of shelling that injured reporters in Nagorno-Karabakh

ICRC: Civilians are bearing the brunt of the surge in violence in Nagorno-Karabakh

Zelenskyy: Kyiv will not provide military aid to any of sides to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Lavrov, Zarif express concern over ongoing hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh

Karabakh Ombudsman: Azerbaijan just struck Stepanakert 3 times with heavy rockets, there are casualties