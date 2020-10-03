Armenian PM says he spoke with Putin twice, but thinks there will be more talks with Macron

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said he had phone talks with the President of France, the Chancellor of Germany, the President of Iran, the UN Secretary-General, and twice with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
His remarks came in an interview with Al-Jazeera TV company.
According to him, there will be more phone talks with the French President and other leaders to discuss the current situation and the development of events.
The PM added that Russia is a co-chairing country of the OSCE Minsk Group and Armenia and Russia have deep security cooperation, including the presence of a Russian military base in Armenia.
Pashinyan added there are concrete agreements in force and, perhaps, the agenda of their dialogue on this matter will become more diverse.