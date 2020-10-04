News
Artsakh President urges Azerbaijani authorities to change their minds before it's too late
Artsakh President urges Azerbaijani authorities to change their minds before it's too late
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The enemy has been bombing various settlements for several days, including Stepanakert, which was hit by various most advanced multiple launch rocket systems.  UAVs are circling over Stepanakert, Artsakh President Arayik Haroutyunyan wrote on his Facebook Sunday.

He added that in response to all this, for the first time, according to his order, the relevant divisions of the NKR Armed Forces fired missiles at Ganja.  

“I spoke about it, I warned you. I regret that we struck at the permanent military bases of our historic city of Gandzak - Ganja, because they forced us.

Think about it, because we will continue strikes against other cities, if the need arises, and against large cities.  This fire was warning,” he said.

The president also said that he had ordered to stop strikes on cities for a while.  

“You started this war, you violated the rules of humanism by striking at the civilian population. There is still time, think again.  We will continue to the end, even our last soldier will be ready to die,” he added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
