Tuesday
October 06
Parliament of Cyprus to adopt resolution in support of Nagorno-Karabakh people
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Cypriot parliament is expected to pass a unanimous resolution this week in support of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Artsakh, which has been bombed daily by Azerbaijan since late September, Financial Mirror reported.

According to the source, although Baku keeps the number of its victims a secret, independent observers in the unstable region of the Caucasus estimate the death toll in Azerbaijan at least three times higher with heavy losses in military equipment, including Israeli-made drones, which exacerbates diplomatic relations between Armenia and Israel.

Solidarity MP Michalis Giorgallas said on Friday that the plenary session of parliament will unanimously vote in favor of a resolution on solidarity and an immediate end to hostilities.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
