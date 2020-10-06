Parliament of Cyprus to adopt resolution in support of Nagorno-Karabakh people

The Cypriot parliament is expected to pass a unanimous resolution this week in support of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Artsakh, which has been bombed daily by Azerbaijan since late September, Financial Mirror reported.
According to the source, although Baku keeps the number of its victims a secret, independent observers in the unstable region of the Caucasus estimate the death toll in Azerbaijan at least three times higher with heavy losses in military equipment, including Israeli-made drones, which exacerbates diplomatic relations between Armenia and Israel.
Solidarity MP Michalis Giorgallas said on Friday that the plenary session of parliament will unanimously vote in favor of a resolution on solidarity and an immediate end to hostilities.