Azerbaijan targets international organizations missions in Artsakh

Azerbaijan targets the mission of international organizations in Artsakh.
A shell fired by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces hit near the mission of the International Committee of the Red Cross.
Already that day, Azerbaijan has been shelling peaceful towns and villages of Artsakh. In addition to the civilian population, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have targeted journalists.
As a result, Armenian, foreign journalists and cameramen suffered. Doctors had to fight for the life of a Le Monde correspondent.