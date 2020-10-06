Head of EU Delegation to Armenia on Azerbaijan continuing to bombard settlements

Armenia PM visits Artsakh, holds consultation

Turkish and Azerbaijani flags hung in city of Eastern Turkey (PHOTO)

Armenia parliament approves and passes two new laws

Naryshkin: Thousands of militants being transferred to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone

Armenia 2nd President discusses situation in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone with Russia Ambassador

Armenian MP: Turkey is acting like a terrorist state

Italy party youth hold rally in solidarity with Artsakh

Presidential spokesman: Situation in Artsakh continues to be stable, tense

Azerbaijan targets international organizations missions in Artsakh

Armenia official at UN: Azerbaijan aggression threatens global peace and security

Turkish journalist: Azerbaijan is not a state, it is a tribe, there is neither law nor democracy there

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan continues to spread false information

Kuwait government resigns

Parliament of Cyprus to adopt resolution in support of Nagorno-Karabakh people

Iran expresses concern over presence of terrorists and Turkey's involvement in Karabakh conflict

Artsakh Defense Army has 21 more casualties

Rally in support of Karabakh, Armenian soldiers being held in Georgia’s Akhalkalaki

Armenia ex-president's trial postponed until October 27

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Iran says new shells fell into its territories

No problem with fuel and humanitarian aid transfer from Georgia to Armenia

France’s Valence to provide assistance to Armenia

Artsakh National Assembly speaker: Azerbaijan’s Aliyev has become puppet in Turkey’s hands

Legislature speaker: Only Artsakh people can decide their destiny

Kremlin comments on Assad's words about Syrian militants in Karabakh conflict zone

Parliament speaker: Karabakh will not ask for peace

Armenia MFA: Any attempt to resolve conflict by military means will be resolutely averted

Armenia legislature sitting starts with minute of silence

Yerevan to provide funding to Stepanakert

Congressman Schiff: US should review its relations with Azerbaijan and Turkey

Assad says militants from Syria are heading to Karabakh conflict zone

Armenian Unified Infocenter: Azerbaijan has 3,454 casualties

MFA: Attacks on civilians leave no illusion that real purpose of aggressive war is extermination of people of Artsakh

Armenia health minister: Russia PM will arrive in Yerevan Thursday evening

Syria’s Assad calls Turkey’s Erdogan “main instigator and initiator” of renewed Karabakh tensions

Nicolas Aznavour addresses letter to Macron: I believe in you and your being a person of principle

Armenia parliament convenes special session, defense spending to increase

Karabakh President: Situation on frontline was relatively stable at night

Newspaper: Armenia state will stand with families of fallen servicemen

Armenian National Committee of America addresses Israel envoy to US: Halt sale of lethal weapons to Azerbaijan

US politicians call on country to take steps to stop Azerbaijan attacks against Artsakh (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

UN Secretary General appeals to world to help achieve ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone

Artsakh President: Our national unity proves that Azerbaijan has already lost this war

EU, Ukraine leaders to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

NATO chief, Turkey’s Erdogan discuss situation in Karabakh

Amnesty International condemns use of cluster bombs in Karabakh clashes

UN calls again for immediate cessation of hostilities in Karabakh conflict zone

Quake hits northern Armenia

Karabakh rescuers conduct search and rescue operations in settlements fired by enemy

Artsakh Defense Army shares footage of enemy tank destruction

Pashinyan, Putin discuss situation in Karabakh conflict zone

1 child, 7 women, and 11 men die in Artsakh amid Azerbaijani aggression

Lavrov ready to meet with Armenia and Azerbaijan FMs

Armenia and France FMs discuss situation in Karabakh

Thomas de Waal: Turkey and Azerbaijan are trying to disrupt the OSCE process and remake it in their favor

NEWS.am presents a daily digest on Nagorno-Karabakh clashes: 05.10.2020

Media: Armenia ex-president will hold an important meeting in Yerevan Tuesday

Armenian defense ministry says battles are underway, offensive of enemy troops is suspended

Ombudsman: 19 civilians killed, 80 injured, and over 2,700 items of property and infrastructure damaged in Artsakh

Armenian president meets US ambassador

Artsakh: Defense Army withdraws its troops for tactical purposes

Stoltenberg announces creation of 24-hour hotline between Turkey, Greece

48 MEPs call on Azerbaijan to immediately stop aggression against civilian population of Artsakh

Armenians in Bucharest stage protest against Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression (PHOTOS)

Armenia defense minister to US envoy: Development of situation at this rate will be catastrophic for whole region

Over 1,000 Montreal residents protest in support of Artsakh

Armenia FM has phone talk with Finland counterpart, discusses activation of Turkey's destabilizing factor in region

Lavrov: Russia continues contacts with Iran and Turkey on Karabakh

Russian FM talks preparation of statement by Russia, France, and US FMs on Karabakh

EU notes best mechanism for settlement of Karabakh conflict

NATO chief calls for ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone

Kremlin: Putin has no plans to hold talks with Azerbaijan’s Aliyev and Turkey’s Erdogan on Karabakh

Armenian Unified Infocenter: Azerbaijan continues to strike at civilian infrastructure in Stepanakert (PHOTOS)

Kremlin reports on dialogue with Azerbaijan and Turkey on Karabakh

Artsakh presidential spokesperson: Several hundred thousand people from various cities of Azerbaijan are fleeing to Baku

Armenia MOD representative: Are Karabakh apartments, gas station, rescue service building military targets?

Karabakh presidential spokesman: Strong retaliatory blows have already been dealt to adversary

Iran MFA: Tehran prepared plan that can end Karabakh conflict

Russia, Tajikistan presidents discuss escalation of tension in Karabakh conflict zone

RIA Novosti: 93 mercenaries from Syria killed so far in Nagorno-Karabakh

Artsakh President: Boys’ fighting spirit, confidence in victory is only “contagious” (PHOTOS)

US senators urge immediate suspension of aid to Azerbaijan and Turkey

Spokesperson: Artsakh President has been on frontline again since early morning

Armenians in Fresno protest against Azerbaijan

Karabakh MFA statement disseminated in OSCE

Armenia MOD representative: Azerbaijan screams loudly about civilian facilities to cover up its own vandalism

ECHR receives Armenia request to take interim measure against Turkey

Armenia PM: US needs to explain whether it gave those F-16s to bomb peaceful villages, populations

Aurora Humanitarian Initiative founders to donate $1mn to Hayastan All Armenian Fund and establish $1mn special fund

What type missiles is Azerbaijan firing at Stepanakert?

Armenia MOD representative: Is video about Armenia, Artsakh or another war altogether?

Karabakh presidential spokesman: Enemy again shelling Stepanakert, Shushi cities

Armenia MOD: Adversary resumed attack in southern direction of Karabakh front

Los Angeles mayor: We stand with people of Armenia

Armenia MOD spokesperson: Azerbaijan carrying out missile strikes at Stepanakert

Artsakh Defense Army: Azerbaijan preparing for attack

Armenians shut down 3 main highways in Los Angeles

Georgia president offers to host OSCE Minsk Group meeting on Karabakh in Tbilisi

Armenia MOD: Fighting in Karabakh-Azerbaijan conflict zone continues with various intensities