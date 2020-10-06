Kremlin: Russia's efforts focused on interactions to solve the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Spokesperson of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov says Russia’s efforts are currently focused on interactions to solve the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and it is hard to imagine more active steps, RIA Novosti reports,
According to him, Russia is trying to help the conflicting sides stop firing and launch the political and diplomatic process for a settlement of the conflict.
“All applications have been reported. The situation is still tense, people are still dying, and this is absolutely unacceptable. You know that the Presidents of Russia, France and the United States issued a joint statement, and the foreign ministers also issued a statement,” Peskov stated, adding that, as in the past, Russia still expresses concern over what has happened and believes the sides must stop firing and sit at the negotiating table.