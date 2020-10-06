Iran concerned over possible foreign interference in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

During a telephone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, President of Iran Hassan Rouhani said Iran is concerned over possible foreign interference in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and turning the conflict into a regional war, IRNA reports.
Rouhani expressed Tehran’s willingness to take all necessary measures for settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. “The security, stability, and tranquility of the region, especially the northern borders of Iran, are very important to us, and this conflict, as well as border insecurity continuation, should not pave the way for the infiltration of some terrorist groups,” he said, adding that Iran is ready for any action to resolve the conflict.
In his turn, Aliyev said he understands Iran’s concern about the security of its borders, considers Iran’s security as its own security and will not allow this conflict to cause insecurity in neighboring countries.