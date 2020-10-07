News
Wednesday
October 07
News
Wednesday
October 07
Dollar gains value in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 490.17/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.03 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 576.34 (down by AMD 0.95), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 631.39 (down by AMD 4.42), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.26 (up by AMD 0.01) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 382.95, AMD 30,153.9 and AMD 13,836.69, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
