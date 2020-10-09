Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting kicking off in Yerevan

Artsakh Defense Army reports 26 more casualties

Russian journalists injured in Artsakh’s Shushi are transported to Armenia

Armenia legislature convenes special session

Ombudsman: Azerbaijan attacks on civilian population continue in parallel with hate speech against ethnic Armenians

Russia MFA spokesperson: Baku, Yerevan confirmed participation in consultations to be held in Moscow

Stepanakert shelled again

Argentina province parliament condemns Azerbaijan attack on Artsakh

France city council unanimously votes for Artsakh recognition

AFP: LA's huge Armenian diaspora mobilizes for Karabakh

Lacote: Thanks to those who wrote new chapter in history of France-Armenia solidarity

Armenia MOD spokesperson: Situation in Artsakh-Azerbaijan conflict zone was relatively stable, tense overnight

Committee to Protect Journalists calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan authorities to ensure safety of reporters in Karabakh

WarGonzo: Russia air force to strike Syria camps for training militants for Karabakh front

State Department: US supports efforts to negotiate ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

USCIRF is concerned about Azerbaijan attack on Ghazanchetsots Church in Artsakh’s Shushi

Facebook removes 589 accounts, 7,906 Pages, 447 Instagram accounts related to Azerbaijan

Putin calls for end to hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone

Russia MFA spokesperson: Aggressive rhetoric will not lead to settlement of Karabakh conflict

Parliament of the Land of the Basques issues statement on Nagorno-Karabakh situation

Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan deliberately targets reporters in peaceful settlements

Artsakh MFA: Deliberate destruction of historical sites is characteristic signature of terrorist organizations

Russia MFA: Russian reporters wounded in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone to be transported to Yerevan

Russia PM to arrive in Yerevan on October 9

Valerie Boyer: France can't stay neutral during conflict between our sister Armenia and Azerbaijan

Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin condemns targeting of Holy Savior Ghazanchetsots Cathedral in Shushi

US intends to participate in upcoming meetings devoted to Nagorno-Karabakh issue within OSCE Minsk Group

Armenia MOD spokesperson: 7 UAVs shot down in Vardenis

Supplement to decision on martial law - propaganda against security of Armenia and Artsakh prohibited

Stockholm-Armenians hold protest

Armenia parliament to convene special session tomorrow

CSTO states condition for interference in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Artsakh Ombudsman visits reporters wounded near cathedral in Shushi

Israeli government extends state of emergency

Armenia MOD: Unfortunately, there are acts of betrayal alongside massive heroic acts during a war

Bulgaria recalling ambassador to Belarus for consultations

Armenia MOD representative: Another UAV was shot down a short while ago

Armenia MOD: Armenian side won't strike any cultural monument in Azerbaijan

Armenia MOD: 20 victims, 93 wounded, 4,600 structures and 430 immovable properties destroyed after bombardments

Armenia MOD representative: Persistent battles are especially going on in southern direction of Karabakh

Frank Pallone condemns shelling of Shushi's Ghazanchetsots Cathedral by Azeri forces

Austria's Chancellor offers to host talks over settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in Vienna

Name of second Russian reporter wounded in Shushi known

Russia PM holds phone talks with Azerbaijani counterpart, states importance of stabilization of Karabakh situation

Russian reporter wounded after Azerbaijan's shelling undergoing surgery in Karabakh's Stepanakert

Armenia MFA on shelling of Holy Savior Ghazanchetsots Cathedral in Karabakh's Shushi

NEWS.am breaking news on Karabakh clashes: Azerbaijan shells Stepanakert and church in Shushi, 08.10.2020

Moscow considering possibility of organizing meeting of Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs

Karabakh President spokesperson: Сегодня․ру editor seriously wounded, two more wounded reporters

Armenian defense minister receives Georgia Ambassador

Advisor to Karabakh President: Striking churches is cultural genocide

Armenian SNCO head: Few reporters wounded in Shushi, one in critical condition, Russian reporter undergoing surgery

Armenia PM, Austria Chancellor discuss application of right of nations to self-determination

Armenia PM Office's SNCO head: Foreign reporter wounded after shelling near church in Shushi

Armenia MOD representative: Active military operations in progress

Zas: CSTO records Syria militants’ arrival in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone

Tbilisi's proposal on Karabakh conflict is unrealistic, says former president of Georgia

Armenia PM to EEC Board chief: Karabakh is fighting against terrorism

Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party MP: Court's decision against Tsarukyan is political

Artsakh Information Center: Azerbaijan continues shelling Stepanakert, Shushi (PHOTOS)

Medvedev assesses Armenia, Kyrgyzstan political institutions

Karabakh Defense Army: Reports about ceasefire on Thursday are inaccurate

Armenia parliament speaker addresses counterparts of European, Arab and Latin American countries

Armenian opposition party leader: Important that Putin distinguished Armenia, Azerbaijan and Artsakh from each other

Armenia Economy Ministry hosts discussion on negotiations with WTO

Artsakh President: St. Ghazanchetsots Church in Shushi also became target by terrorists (PHOTOS)

Armenia parliament majority MP: Negotiations impossible without Nagorno-Karabakh's participation

RIA Novosti: OSCE Minsk Group's negotiations with Azerbaijan kick off in Geneva

Armenia MOD spokesperson: Azerbaijan launched attack in two directions of Artsakh, it was stopped

Bright Armenia: Azerbaijan will not be able to get rid of “international terrorism accomplice” stigma for many years

Armenian minister of EEC on situation of transport of Russia citizens in Armenia and in other EEU member states

Prosperous Armenia Party: State-institutional functions of Azerbaijan are quite conditional

EEC: We do our best so that difficulties in Armenia do not affect EEU

Azerbaijan hits symbol of Artsakh’s Shushi (PHOTOS)

Armenia legislature deputy speaker meets with Russia ambassador

Kremlin considers possibility of holding Nagorno-Karabakh summit

Peskov: Kremlin holding dialogue for Karabakh settlement

Kremlin: Putin not going to meet with Armenia FM arriving in Russia

MOD representative’s call to 10mn Armenians worldwide: All of us to our "trench"

Germany, Azerbaijan FMs discuss Karabakh

Bright Armenia: During war serious problems can arise due to increase in number of people infected with COVID-19

Armenia National Security Service director dismissed

Prosperous Armenia: Karabakh conflict settlement must ultimately be discussed at negotiating table

Armenia ruling My Step bloc: Continuation of hostilities will lead to recognition of Karabakh's independence

Armenia ruling bloc: Karabakh peace process may change after such long-lasting battles

Artsakh Defense Army reports 30 more casualties

Ruling bloc MP: Armenian side ready for temporary ceasefire for implementation of humanitarian issues

Artsakh Information Center: Azerbaijan army has over 4,069 casualties

Geneva city council adopts resolution recognizing Karabakh's right to self-determination

MOD spokesperson: Armenian units destroyed 4 Azerbaijan D-30 howitzers

718 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Artsakh Defense Army artillerymen carry out another brilliant operation

Consequences of Azerbaijan shelling of Stepanakert overnight (PHOTOS)

Armenia MOD: 2 Azerbaijan drones shot down in southern direction of Karabakh

Azerbaijan outposts, military equipment being destroyed with accurate hits

Congressman Pallone calls on US authorities to terminate security assistance to Turkey, Azerbaijan

Armenia flag raised at Fresno City Hall

Armenia MOD spokesperson: Azerbaijan army battalion fled from Jebrail outskirts

Artsakh Defense Army: Fighting resumed in northern, southern directions

Azerbaijan continued shelling Stepanakert overnight