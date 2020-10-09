EU discussions on Karabakh conflict slated for October 12

The foreign ministers of the 27 EU member states will discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict at their October 12 meeting, taking into account the results of the planned meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan. A high-ranking EU official told this to reporters in Brussels on Friday, TASS reports.
It seems the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia will be holding talks in Moscow. Let’s wait for the results of the meeting and discuss on Monday how the EU can contribute to the settlement of the conflict, the aforementioned EU official said.