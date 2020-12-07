News
News
European stock markets decline following Asian markets
European stock markets decline following Asian markets
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

Major European stock markets on Monday followed the Asian bourses, Prime reported.

The FTSE 100 index decreased by 0.2%, to 6537.32 points, the French CAC 40 - by 0.94%, to 5556.45 points, the German DAX - by 0.71%, to 13203, 25 pips.

European investors share the pessimism of Asian traders on Monday amid reports of US sanctions on China, which could affect about 14 Chinese officials.

Bidders also drew attention to the statistics for Germany. Thus, the volume of industrial production in Germany on a seasonally adjusted basis in October increased by 3.2% compared to September. Meanwhile, the indicator was expected to grow by 1.6%.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
