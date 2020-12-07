European stock markets decline following Asian markets

Major European stock markets on Monday followed the Asian bourses, Prime reported.
The FTSE 100 index decreased by 0.2%, to 6537.32 points, the French CAC 40 - by 0.94%, to 5556.45 points, the German DAX - by 0.71%, to 13203, 25 pips.
European investors share the pessimism of Asian traders on Monday amid reports of US sanctions on China, which could affect about 14 Chinese officials.
Bidders also drew attention to the statistics for Germany. Thus, the volume of industrial production in Germany on a seasonally adjusted basis in October increased by 3.2% compared to September. Meanwhile, the indicator was expected to grow by 1.6%.