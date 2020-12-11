POLITICO: US military is on high alert amid possible Iranian attack

The US military is on high alert and is strengthening its forces in the Middle East to respond to a possible attack by Iran, POLITICO reported, citing a military official.

In particular, the Pentagon is closely monitoring alarming indicators of a potential attack by Iranian militias in Iraq, the official said.

The Pentagon announced Thursday that it has sent a pair of B-52 bombers from its base in Louisiana to the Middle East and back to contain aggression in the region. The military has also taken other steps in recent weeks.

The moves are designed to deter Iran from any aggressive action against US and coalition forces in the region, said a military official, who asked not to be named.

According to him, the Pentagon is worried that Tehran may take advantage of the withdrawal of American troops from Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as the approaching anniversary of the assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

These are all factors that make it prudent to have a strong defensive position in the region, the official said, noting that the actions were not offensive.

There is no action plan here, there is a plan to strengthen the defensive position that could stop a potential enemy, the source added.