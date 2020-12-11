Armenian opposition party leader: Talks about peace in region premature after statements made in Baku

Talks about peace in the region are premature following the statements that Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan made during the military parade in Baku. This is what leader of Bright Armenia Party and the homonymous faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Edmon Marukyan said during today’s briefings in parliament.
According to the political party’s leader, if Erdogan continues to deny the Armenian Genocide and particularly and deliberately states the name of the perpetrator, this means that Ankara hasn’t renounced its genocidal policy.
Marukyan also stated that the Azerbaijani and Turkish presidents are going against Russia with their statements and added that he can’t picture any relation or cooperation with Turkey and Azerbaijan so long as they haven’t renounced their aspirations.