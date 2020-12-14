Armenia’s Pashinyan: Most of disinformation is managed from abroad

The next issue that requires an urgent solution is the clarification of the border lines between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the Syunik Province section of Armenia. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced this Monday on his Facebook livestream.
"There are sensitive issues for us here, and intensive negotiations are taking place on the management of those issues. Armenia's internationally recognized borders have remained and will remain untouched at any stage of the implementation of the November 9 statement," he said in particular.
According to Pashinyan, the processes taking place today are sometimes painful, and many try to use them for narrow political purposes. "Huge flows of disinformation have been set in motion. Most of them are managed from abroad, and we cannot rule out their connection with foreign special services," Pashinyan stressed.
According to him, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs have arrived in the region after a long break, and the resumption of talks in the Minsk Group format was the first point of the roadmap. "Tens of thousands have already returned to their homes, numerous social assistance programs are being implemented to bring them back to normal life as soon as possible. Our work on the implementation of the roadmap will continue in full swing," he said.
Pashinyan touched also upon the issue of information security, noting as follows in particular: "I have set a task for the official information to respond more intensively and comprehensively to the concerns of the public and to more quickly cover the processes taking place."
On November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities— which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities. But this statement also stipulates the handover of part of Artsakh lands to Azerbaijan.